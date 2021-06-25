Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Gain Of 11.16 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares stood at 5.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.09, to imply an increase of 7.62% or $2.13 in intraday trading. The JMIA share’s 52-week high remains $69.89, putting it -132.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.10. The company has a valuation of $2.97B, with an average of 3.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JMIA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

After registering a 7.62% upside in the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.61 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 7.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.05%, and 11.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.43%. Short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw shorts transact 15.04 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.25, implying an increase of 6.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.27 and $63.18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JMIA has been trading -109.97% off suggested target high and 42.61% from its likely low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jumia Technologies AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are -36.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.88% against 20.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 27.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $32.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.19 million and $41.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.60% before jumping 3.10% in the following quarter.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jumia Technologies AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.79% of the shares at 27.80% float percentage. In total, 27.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.17 million shares (or 9.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.61 million shares, or about 1.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $57.21 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 6.72 million shares. This is just over 6.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $297.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.66 million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 23.38 million.