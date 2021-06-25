JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Has Dropped -14.79% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares stood at 7.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $77.72, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $2.82 in intraday trading. The JD share’s 52-week high remains $108.29, putting it -39.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.25. The company has a valuation of $116.62B, with an average of 12.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for JD.com Inc. (JD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 44 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JD a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 36 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

After registering a 3.77% upside in the latest session, JD.com Inc. (JD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 77.49 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.90%, and 2.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.79%. Short interest in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw shorts transact 26.68 million shares and set a 2.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $641.88, implying an increase of 87.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $271.09 and $807.61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JD has been trading -939.13% off suggested target high and -248.8% from its likely low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JD.com Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. JD.com Inc. (JD) shares are -9.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.56% against 17.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.20% this quarter before falling -13.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $38.59 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.03 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.26 billion and $26.79 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.50% before jumping 27.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 287.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.93% annually.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JD.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com Inc. insiders hold 7.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.07% of the shares at 45.24% float percentage. In total, 42.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 51.65 million shares (or 3.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 45.44 million shares, or about 3.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.83 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JD.com Inc. (JD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 11.52 million shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.02 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.44 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 1.01 billion.