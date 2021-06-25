It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) At $3.04.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.04, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The SSY share’s 52-week high remains $7.62, putting it -150.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $21.89M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.15 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.40%, and 9.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 139.37%. Short interest in SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) estimates and forecasts

SSY Dividends

SunLink Health Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SunLink Health Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)’s Major holders

SunLink Health Systems Inc. insiders hold 29.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.60% of the shares at 21.98% float percentage. In total, 15.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 4.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 0.16 million shares, or about 2.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 42164.0 shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37217.0, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.