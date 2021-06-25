Is Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) Poised For Further Gains At A 56.51% Distance From The Low?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.41, to imply an increase of 4.73% or $1.42 in intraday trading. The SWBI share’s 52-week high remains $30.17, putting it 3.95% up since that peak but still an impressive 56.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.66. The company has a valuation of $1.36B, with an average of 8.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SWBI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

After registering a 4.73% upside in the latest session, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.58 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 4.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.55%, and 53.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.96%. Short interest in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw shorts transact 5.02 million shares and set a 3.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.90, implying a decrease of -5.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $43.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWBI has been trading -36.9% off suggested target high and 29.96% from its likely low.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) shares are 66.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.08% against 32.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 14.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $278.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $260.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 774.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. insiders hold 3.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.32% of the shares at 66.50% float percentage. In total, 64.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.81 million shares (or 10.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.75 million shares, or about 7.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $65.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.48 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 23.09 million.