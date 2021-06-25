Is Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares stood at 34.96 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.03, to imply an increase of 1.00% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ITRM share’s 52-week high remains $2.99, putting it -47.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $360.10M, with an average of 10.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ITRM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

After registering a 1.00% upside in the last session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.13 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.00%, and 81.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 105.26%. Short interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw shorts transact 2.91 million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying an increase of 9.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITRM has been trading -23.15% off suggested target high and 1.48% from its likely low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Iterum Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) shares are 95.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.10% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.50% this quarter before jumping 90.00% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.28 million.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.58% of the shares at 9.64% float percentage. In total, 9.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canaan Partners X LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 1.54 million shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.17 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 96173.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million