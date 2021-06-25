Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Expensive At $14.49? Check These Facts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.49, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The AUPH share’s 52-week high remains $20.50, putting it -41.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.72. The company has a valuation of $1.85B, with an average of 2.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AUPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

After registering a 0.35% upside in the latest session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.84 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.24%, and 8.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.41%. Short interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) saw shorts transact 12.83 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.44, implying an increase of 49.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUPH has been trading -141.55% off suggested target high and -3.52% from its likely low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares are 6.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.23% against 16.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.40% this quarter before jumping 81.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 142.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $40k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2018, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30k and $31k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.30% before dropping -35.50% in the following quarter.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 8.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.85% of the shares at 50.93% float percentage. In total, 46.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.31 million shares (or 7.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 6.07 million shares, or about 4.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $78.81 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 1.97 million shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 19.85 million.