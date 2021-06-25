Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Recovered 34.12% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 12.47% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.10, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The IRWD share’s 52-week high remains $12.82, putting it 2.14% up since that peak but still an impressive 34.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.63. The company has a valuation of $2.03B, with an average of 2.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IRWD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the latest session, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.34 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.68%, and 7.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.47%. Short interest in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw shorts transact 20.71 million shares and set a 11.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.20, implying a decrease of -16.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRWD has been trading -14.5% off suggested target high and 31.3% from its likely low.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) shares are 6.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.05% against 16.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before jumping 13.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $93.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $102.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $89.43 million and $95.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.10% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.58% of the shares at 110.08% float percentage. In total, 108.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.19 million shares (or 13.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $236.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 20.17 million shares, or about 12.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $225.5 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 10.9 million shares. This is just over 6.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.98 million, or 6.16% of the shares, all valued at about 111.58 million.