Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) Could Increase In Price By -269.32% Or More

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.52, to imply a decrease of -5.12% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The NTEC share’s 52-week high remains $15.82, putting it -349.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $15.85M, with an average of 3.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.83.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

After registering a -5.12% downside in the last session, Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.09 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -5.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.78%, and -4.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.03%. Short interest in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw shorts transact 0.46 million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 72.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTEC has been trading -269.32% off suggested target high and -269.32% from its likely low.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intec Pharma Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) shares are -12.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 173.28% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.00% this quarter before jumping 306.30% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25 million.

NTEC Dividends

Intec Pharma Ltd has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intec Pharma Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

Intec Pharma Ltd insiders hold 2.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.40% of the shares at 23.03% float percentage. In total, 22.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 9.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with 0.12 million shares, or about 2.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.53 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 9.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15089.0, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 65938.0.