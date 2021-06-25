InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX: IHT) Is One Stock You Should Watch

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.95, to imply an increase of 7.72% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The IHT share’s 52-week high remains $14.77, putting it -85.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 89.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $71.07M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) trade information

After registering a 7.72% upside in the last session, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.26 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 7.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.85%, and 20.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 261.36%. Short interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) estimates and forecasts

IHT Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.12%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT)’s Major holders

InnSuites Hospitality Trust insiders hold 69.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.37% of the shares at 7.64% float percentage. In total, 2.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 99360.0 shares (or 1.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spire Wealth Management with 27581.0 shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $67021.0.

We also have Advanced Series Tr-AST/T.R. Price Diversified Real Growth Port and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Advanced Series Tr-AST/T.R. Price Diversified Real Growth Port holds roughly 6414.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15586.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3407.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 8279.0.