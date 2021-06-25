IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) Gain Of 20.21 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s traded shares stood at 5.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.40, to imply an increase of 71.64% or $8.1 in intraday trading. The IKNX share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it 17.53% up since that peak but still an impressive 83.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.12. The company has a valuation of $22.15M, with an average of 23820.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.65K shares over the past 3 months.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) trade information

After registering a 71.64% upside in the latest session, IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.30 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 71.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.50%, and 20.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.35%. Short interest in IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw shorts transact 171.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) estimates and forecasts

IKNX Dividends

IKONICS Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IKONICS Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s Major holders

IKONICS Corporation insiders hold 66.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.71% of the shares at 2.10% float percentage. In total, 0.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3000.0 shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29400.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 1300.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12740.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 4271.0 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41855.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1200.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 11796.0.