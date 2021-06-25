GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE: GTT) Drops -16.53% YTD: What’s Next?

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s traded shares stood at 33.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.98, to imply an increase of 20.16% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The GTT share’s 52-week high remains $8.52, putting it -185.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $175.28M, with an average of 6.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for GTT Communications Inc. (GTT), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GTT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

After registering a 20.16% upside in the last session, GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.27 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 20.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.21%, and 104.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.53%. Short interest in GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) saw shorts transact 10.24 million shares and set a 10.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 72.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTT has been trading -269.13% off suggested target high and -269.13% from its likely low.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $411.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $410 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $433.8 million and $420 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.00% before dropping -2.40% in the following quarter.

GTT Dividends

GTT Communications Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GTT Communications Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

GTT Communications Inc. insiders hold 20.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.99% of the shares at 70.21% float percentage. In total, 55.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Spruce House Investment Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.88 million shares (or 26.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spruce House Partnership, LLC with 15.88 million shares, or about 26.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $29.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.81 million shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 1.23 million.