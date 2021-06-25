Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Shares Fall By 2.63 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares stood at 0.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.21, to imply a decrease of -5.34% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The SUPV share’s 52-week high remains $3.68, putting it -66.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $306.98M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 550.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), translating to a mean rating of 3.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SUPV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

After registering a -5.34% downside in the latest session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.41 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -5.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.63%, and 31.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.38%. Short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw shorts transact 0.5 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.26, implying an increase of 2.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.63 and $4.47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUPV has been trading -102.26% off suggested target high and 71.49% from its likely low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Supervielle S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares are 18.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.54% against 26.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.50% this quarter before falling -77.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $134.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $151.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $114.5 million and $135.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.30% before jumping 11.60% in the following quarter.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. insiders hold 24.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.81% of the shares at 3.75% float percentage. In total, 2.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 0.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. with 0.19 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.