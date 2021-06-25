General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -6.78% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares stood at 4.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.22, to imply an increase of 0.29% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The GM share’s 52-week high remains $64.30, putting it -6.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.33. The company has a valuation of $89.05B, with an average of 16.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for General Motors Company (GM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.11.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

After registering a 0.29% upside in the latest session, General Motors Company (GM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.57 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.07%, and 5.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.19%. Short interest in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) saw shorts transact 17.74 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.73, implying an increase of 18.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $64.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GM has been trading -49.45% off suggested target high and -6.28% from its likely low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Motors Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. General Motors Company (GM) shares are 46.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.90% against 19.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 322.00% this quarter before falling -48.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $28.35 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.88 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.78 billion and $35.48 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.00% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.74% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GM Dividends

General Motors Company has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Motors Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

General Motors Company insiders hold 4.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.22% of the shares at 88.58% float percentage. In total, 84.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 107.94 million shares (or 7.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 101.3 million shares, or about 6.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.82 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Motors Company (GM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 36.55 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.1 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.0 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 1.84 billion.