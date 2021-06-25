Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) Drops -43.38% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s traded shares stood at 4.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.94, to imply an increase of 34.01% or $3.03 in intraday trading. The FFHL share’s 52-week high remains $17.12, putting it -43.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $28.51M, with an average of 12710.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) trade information

After registering a 34.01% upside in the latest session, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.87 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 34.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.82%, and 19.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.56%. Short interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw shorts transact 14780.0 shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.00, implying an increase of 75.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $48.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FFHL has been trading -302.01% off suggested target high and -302.01% from its likely low.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 72.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

FFHL Dividends

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s Major holders

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. insiders hold 65.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.27% of the shares at 26.83% float percentage. In total, 9.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 8.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 12250.0 shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5412.0 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56230.0