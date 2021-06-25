For Risk-Tolerant Investors, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Is Worth A Shot

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares stood at 7.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.86, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The TIGR share’s 52-week high remains $38.50, putting it -43.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.02. The company has a valuation of $4.35B, with an average of 10.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TIGR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

After registering a 0.90% upside in the last session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.30 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.66%, and 36.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 238.29%. Short interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw shorts transact 6.04 million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.77, implying an increase of 9.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.63 and $38.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TIGR has been trading -43.34% off suggested target high and 19.47% from its likely low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 127.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $43.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.3 million.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders hold 7.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.21% of the shares at 11.03% float percentage. In total, 10.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.56 million shares (or 1.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.51 million shares, or about 1.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.81 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 63682.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50424.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 1.08 million.