For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) Is Worth A Shot

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.89, to imply a decrease of -6.95% or -$4.47 in intraday trading. The REGI share’s 52-week high remains $117.00, putting it -95.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.10. The company has a valuation of $3.29B, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REGI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.31.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

After registering a -6.95% downside in the latest session, Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.84 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -6.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.85%, and 10.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.12%. Short interest in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) saw shorts transact 3.36 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $85.92, implying an increase of 30.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $115.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REGI has been trading -92.02% off suggested target high and 41.56% from its likely low.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Renewable Energy Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) shares are -18.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.59% against 28.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6,450.00% this quarter before jumping 65.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $706.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $728.41 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -68.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.10% annually.

REGI Dividends

Renewable Energy Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Renewable Energy Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

Renewable Energy Group Inc. insiders hold 3.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.48% of the shares at 101.58% float percentage. In total, 98.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.88 million shares (or 16.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $520.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.09 million shares, or about 8.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $270.2 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.98 million shares. This is just over 6.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $181.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 84.66 million.