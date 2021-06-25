Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Is Worth Considering At $19.04

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares stood at 11.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.04, to imply a decrease of -1.19% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The FSR share’s 52-week high remains $31.96, putting it -67.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.70. The company has a valuation of $5.84B, with an average of 9.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fisker Inc. (FSR), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FSR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

After registering a -1.19% downside in the last session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.70 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.87%, and 52.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.97%. Short interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw shorts transact 44.86 million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.22, implying an increase of 18.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSR has been trading -110.08% off suggested target high and 47.48% from its likely low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fisker Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares are 21.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -112.50% against 19.60%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fisker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Fisker Inc. insiders hold 3.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.38% of the shares at 47.99% float percentage. In total, 46.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.95 million shares (or 7.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $222.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.22 million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $193.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.69 million shares. This is just over 2.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.18 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 54.75 million.