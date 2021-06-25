Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) Have Gained 48.58% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.34, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The GAME share’s 52-week high remains $12.96, putting it -5.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.18. The company has a valuation of $170.34M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the latest session, Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.40 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.73%, and 52.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.58%.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. (GAME) estimates and forecasts

GAME Dividends

Engine Media Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Engine Media Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Major holders

Engine Media Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.43% of the shares at 0.45% float percentage. In total, 0.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by P.A.W. Capital Partners. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 60000.0 shares (or 0.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund holds roughly 4200.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45318.0