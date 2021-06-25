DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Expected To Grow By 89.07% Or More

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares stood at 13.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.11, to imply a decrease of -9.77% or -$0.77 in intraday trading. The DOYU share’s 52-week high remains $20.54, putting it -188.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.08. The company has a valuation of $2.20B, with an average of 2.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DOYU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

After registering a -9.77% downside in the last session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.45 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -9.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.89%, and -6.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.71%. Short interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw shorts transact 8.78 million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.03, implying an increase of 89.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52.77 and $78.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DOYU has been trading -1002.67% off suggested target high and -642.19% from its likely low.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DouYu International Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares are -38.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -176.67% against 31.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -131.20% this quarter before falling -150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $362.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $404.87 million.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

DouYu International Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.41% of the shares at 31.96% float percentage. In total, 31.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.74 million shares (or 3.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 8.96 million shares, or about 2.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $93.3 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 9.34 million shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.35 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 24.45 million.