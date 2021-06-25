DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $177.96, to imply an increase of 1.52% or $2.66 in intraday trading. The DASH share’s 52-week high remains $256.09, putting it -43.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.13. The company has a valuation of $56.16B, with an average of 4.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DoorDash Inc. (DASH), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DASH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

After registering a 1.52% upside in the latest session, DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 180.95 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.55%, and 28.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.80%. Short interest in DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw shorts transact 13.21 million shares and set a 3.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $166.79, implying a decrease of -6.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $130.00 and $195.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DASH has been trading -9.58% off suggested target high and 26.95% from its likely low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DoorDash Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares are 11.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.60% against 7.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $997.3 million.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DoorDash Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

DoorDash Inc. insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.12% of the shares at 95.63% float percentage. In total, 95.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 62.97 million shares (or 21.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 52.03 million shares, or about 17.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.82 billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $250.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 209.31 million.