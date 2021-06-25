Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Up 56.25% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s traded shares stood at 3.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CSCW share’s 52-week high remains $2.67, putting it -142.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $102.10M, with an average of 3.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1617 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.65%, and 8.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.25%. Short interest in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw shorts transact 1.95 million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.00, implying an increase of 99.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $120.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSCW has been trading -10809.09% off suggested target high and -10809.09% from its likely low.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) shares are 117.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.91% against 9.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 61.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

CSCW Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. insiders hold 26.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.76% of the shares at 1.03% float percentage. In total, 0.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.24 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 70094.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million