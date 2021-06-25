Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -58.15% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.39, to imply an increase of 3.78% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The CLII share’s 52-week high remains $24.34, putting it -58.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.75. The company has a valuation of $446.00M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 660.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII) trade information

After registering a 3.78% upside in the last session, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.94 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 3.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.07%, and 38.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.70%. Short interest in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII) saw shorts transact 3.06 million shares and set a 7.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.00, implying an increase of 26.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLII has been trading -36.45% off suggested target high and -36.45% from its likely low.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) estimates and forecasts

CLII Dividends

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII)’s Major holders

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.23% of the shares at 28.65% float percentage. In total, 28.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Merewether Investment Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 3.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Luminus Management, LLC with 0.5 million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.85 million.

We also have FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund and BlackRock International Impact Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund holds roughly 60000.0 shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19611.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.41 million.