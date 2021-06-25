Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Surged 77.65% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 7.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.75, to imply a decrease of -0.72% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $19.50, putting it -609.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $259.19M, with an average of 5.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a -0.72% downside in the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.08 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.71%, and -26.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.65%. Short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw shorts transact 4.03 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Castor Maritime Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.51% of the shares at 2.54% float percentage. In total, 2.51% institutions holds shares in the company.