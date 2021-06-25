Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) Surging 347.04% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX)’s traded shares stood at 4.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.15, to imply a decrease of -0.71% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The BTX share’s 52-week high remains $80.67, putting it -344.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.04. The company has a valuation of $745.06M, with an average of 4.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) trade information

After registering a -0.71% downside in the last session, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.35 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.32%, and 23.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 305.13%. Short interest in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying a decrease of -65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTX has been trading 39.39% off suggested target high and 39.39% from its likely low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX)’s Major holders

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 55.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.37% of the shares at 0.84% float percentage. In total, 0.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eagle Asset Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46826.0 shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 22849.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $84998.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 16963.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63102.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15000.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 55800.0.