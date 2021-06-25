Boom Or Bust: Where Is Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Stock Headed Next?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares stood at 2.41 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $76.53, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The PINS share’s 52-week high remains $89.90, putting it -17.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.07. The company has a valuation of $47.89B, with an average of 12.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pinterest Inc. (PINS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PINS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside in the latest session, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 77.39 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.29%, and 19.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.75%. Short interest in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw shorts transact 21.31 million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.50, implying an increase of 8.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $102.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PINS has been trading -33.28% off suggested target high and 45.12% from its likely low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinterest Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares are 5.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 130.95% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 285.70% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $561.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $630.63 million.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pinterest Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.77% of the shares at 75.25% float percentage. In total, 74.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 38.85 million shares (or 7.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 30.71 million shares, or about 5.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.27 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15.01 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.11 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.54 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 557.88 million.