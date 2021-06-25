Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Has Decreased By 171.48 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.23, to imply a decrease of -5.81% or -$0.94 in intraday trading. The ATER share’s 52-week high remains $48.99, putting it -221.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.75. The company has a valuation of $491.47M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 932.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

After registering a -5.81% downside in the last session, Aterian Inc. (ATER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.49 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -5.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.55%, and -12.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.50%. Short interest in Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) saw shorts transact 3.93 million shares and set a 3.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.17, implying an increase of 59.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATER has been trading -228.3% off suggested target high and -64.15% from its likely low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aterian Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares are -6.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -82.67% against 9.50%.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aterian Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Aterian Inc. insiders hold 39.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.67% of the shares at 35.54% float percentage. In total, 21.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 3.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avory & Company, LLC with 0.78 million shares, or about 2.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.1 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 7.02 million.