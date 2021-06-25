At Current Prices, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Worth A Patient Look?

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s traded shares stood at 14.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.32, to imply an increase of 5.99% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The VXRT share’s 52-week high remains $24.90, putting it -199.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.61. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with an average of 11.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VXRT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

After registering a 5.99% upside in the last session, Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.00 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 5.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.79%, and 33.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.71%. Short interest in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw shorts transact 23.93 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.67, implying an increase of 43.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VXRT has been trading -116.35% off suggested target high and -56.25% from its likely low.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vaxart Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) shares are 16.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -91.67% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $550k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $710k.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vaxart Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Vaxart Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.82% of the shares at 39.04% float percentage. In total, 38.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.49 million shares (or 6.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.48 million shares, or about 4.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $33.14 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 7.43 million shares. This is just over 6.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.13 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 18.92 million.