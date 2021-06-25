Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) Up 17.74% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.04, to imply an increase of 4.11% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The AEHL share’s 52-week high remains $7.70, putting it -153.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.49. The company has a valuation of $12.94M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

After registering a 4.11% upside in the latest session, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.15 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.35%, and 14.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.74%. Short interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $168.00, implying an increase of 98.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $168.00 and $168.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEHL has been trading -5426.32% off suggested target high and -5426.32% from its likely low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited insiders hold 19.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.47% of the shares at 10.52% float percentage. In total, 8.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 79691.0 shares (or 1.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 40272.0 shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14016.0 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43589.0