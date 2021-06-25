Analysts Say Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Can Reach $8.00 In 12 Months

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s traded shares stood at 42.72 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.99, to imply an increase of 40.67% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The OSMT share’s 52-week high remains $9.67, putting it -142.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.74. The company has a valuation of $181.22M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 252.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OSMT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) trade information

After registering a 40.67% upside in the latest session, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.85 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 40.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.40%, and -3.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.07%. Short interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw shorts transact 2.57 million shares and set a 15.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.67, implying an increase of 40.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSMT has been trading -100.5% off suggested target high and -25.31% from its likely low.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) shares are -45.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.06% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.40% this quarter before falling -114.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -36.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $34.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.83 million and $37.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -15.40% before dropping -30.20% in the following quarter.

OSMT Dividends

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s Major holders

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc insiders hold 40.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.18% of the shares at 67.93% float percentage. In total, 40.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.93 million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.32 million shares, or about 2.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.3 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and AMG Managers Emerging Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 0.99 million.