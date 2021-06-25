Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Is Worth Considering At $16.70

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.70, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The AMRS share’s 52-week high remains $23.42, putting it -40.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.88. The company has a valuation of $5.03B, with an average of 3.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Amyris Inc. (AMRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMRS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the latest session, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.42 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.17%, and 24.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 171.26%. Short interest in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw shorts transact 18.45 million shares and set a 7.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.67, implying an increase of 29.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRS has been trading -109.58% off suggested target high and -1.8% from its likely low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amyris Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares are 220.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.19% against 27.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.80% this quarter before jumping 70.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 124.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $53.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30 million and $38.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 78.00% before jumping 68.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 29.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amyris Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Amyris Inc. insiders hold 38.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.40% of the shares at 62.48% float percentage. In total, 38.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.69 million shares (or 5.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $337.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Farallon Capital Management, LLC with 13.5 million shares, or about 4.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $257.85 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 4.51 million shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.72 million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about 71.14 million.