Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) Up 343.10% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s traded shares stood at 29.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.85, to imply an increase of 6.99% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The ALF share’s 52-week high remains $16.45, putting it -28.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.41. The company has a valuation of $122.72M, with an average of 77.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) trade information

After registering a 6.99% upside in the last session, Alfi Inc. (ALF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.45 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 6.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 108.94%, and 328.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 343.10%. Short interest in Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) estimates and forecasts

ALF Dividends

Alfi Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alfi Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s Major holders

Alfi Inc. insiders hold 64.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.