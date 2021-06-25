After The Stock Rose 34.54% Over The Week, Is Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Still A Buy?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares stood at 11.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply a decrease of -2.97% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The LKCO share’s 52-week high remains $3.86, putting it -47.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 86.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $679.04M, with an average of 24.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

After registering a -2.97% downside in the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.00 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.54%, and 96.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 283.82%. Short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw shorts transact 2.21 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Luokung Technology Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders hold 24.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.09% of the shares at 5.39% float percentage. In total, 4.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sicart Associates LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.65 million shares (or 1.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 0.33 million shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.43 million.