After A Decline Of -52.86% From The High, Can 23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ: ME) Recover Quickly?

23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:ME)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.88, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ME share’s 52-week high remains $18.16, putting it -52.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.65. The company has a valuation of $798.93M, with an average of 3.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:ME) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the latest session, 23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock (ME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.00 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.81%, and 19.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.94%.

23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock (ME) estimates and forecasts

ME Dividends

23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:ME)’s Major holders

23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.60% of the shares at 32.73% float percentage. In total, 32.60% institutions holds shares in the company.