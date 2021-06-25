Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 79.02% Year-To-Date

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares stood at 24.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -2.45% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ACST share’s 52-week high remains $1.22, putting it -110.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $116.43M, with an average of 20.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

After registering a -2.45% downside in the last session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6800 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.71%, and 19.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.02%. Short interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw shorts transact 4.61 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.25, implying a decrease of -132.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.25 and $0.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACST has been trading 56.9% off suggested target high and 56.9% from its likely low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders hold 2.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.25% of the shares at 1.28% float percentage. In total, 1.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.91 million shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.38 million shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million