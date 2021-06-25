A Look At Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s traded shares stood at 7.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.98, to imply an increase of 2.06% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GNUS share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -99.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $601.90M, with an average of 8.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GNUS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

After registering a 2.06% upside in the last session, Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0300 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 2.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.21%, and 24.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.48%. Short interest in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw shorts transact 45.83 million shares and set a 4.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 56.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNUS has been trading -127.27% off suggested target high and -127.27% from its likely low.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.60% compared to the previous financial year.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Brands International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Genius Brands International Inc. insiders hold 4.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.07% of the shares at 18.99% float percentage. In total, 18.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.81 million shares (or 4.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.85 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 6.45 million shares, or about 2.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.04 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.13 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 8.02 million.