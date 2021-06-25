22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX: XXII) -31.39% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.62, to imply an increase of 1.76% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The XXII share’s 52-week high remains $6.07, putting it -31.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $747.65M, with an average of 1.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) trade information

After registering a 1.76% upside in the last session, 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.72 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.82%, and -4.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 110.00%. Short interest in 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) saw shorts transact 11.2 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 34.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XXII has been trading -51.52% off suggested target high and -51.52% from its likely low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 22nd Century Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) shares are 96.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.43% against 7.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII)’s Major holders

22nd Century Group Inc. insiders hold 2.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.92% of the shares at 29.59% float percentage. In total, 28.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.3 million shares (or 8.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.17 million shares, or about 4.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.3 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 13.3 million shares. This is just over 8.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.91 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 12.87 million.