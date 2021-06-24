Why BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.66, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The BCTX share’s 52-week high remains $9.00, putting it -59.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.81. The company has a valuation of $36.97M, with an average of 3.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

After registering a 2.54% upside in the latest session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.90 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.98%, and 78.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.37%. Short interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. insiders hold 18.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.63% of the shares at 41.47% float percentage. In total, 33.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 1.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmond Asset Management, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.51 million.