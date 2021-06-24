Why Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $291.18, to imply an increase of 1.92% or $5.48 in intraday trading. The ACN share’s 52-week high remains $294.50, putting it -1.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $200.50. The company has a valuation of $192.40B, with an average of 2.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Accenture plc (ACN), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ACN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.23.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

After registering a 1.92% upside in the last session, Accenture plc (ACN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 297.80 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.62%, and 0.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.38%. Short interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) saw shorts transact 3.89 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $303.41, implying an increase of 4.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $265.00 and $335.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACN has been trading -15.05% off suggested target high and 8.99% from its likely low.

Accenture plc (ACN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accenture plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Accenture plc (ACN) shares are 9.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.81% against 8.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.40% this quarter before jumping 3.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $12.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.54 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.87 billion and $10.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.80% before jumping 15.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.75% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ACN Dividends

Accenture plc has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Accenture plc has a forward dividend ratio of 3.52, with the share yield ticking at 1.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.62%.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s Major holders

Accenture plc insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.32% of the shares at 73.41% float percentage. In total, 73.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 55.78 million shares (or 8.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.41 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 48.23 million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.32 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accenture plc (ACN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.64 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.15 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.99 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 3.59 billion.