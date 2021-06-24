Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Drops -143.62% From Highs, What Happens Next? – Marketing Sentinel
Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.62, to imply an increase of 3.36% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The WAFU share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -143.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $32.86M, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

After registering a 3.36% upside in the latest session, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.66 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 3.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.32%, and 21.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.21%. Short interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wah Fu Education Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Wah Fu Education Group Limited insiders hold 73.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.06% of the shares at 3.93% float percentage. In total, 1.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 38284.0 shares (or 0.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 7572.0 shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $94650.0.

