Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Stock Dropped -3.00% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.98, to imply an increase of 2.58% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The VRPX share’s 52-week high remains $8.24, putting it -107.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.70. The company has a valuation of $20.14M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 296.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

After registering a 2.58% upside in the latest session, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.62 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.90%, and -3.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.58%. Short interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) saw shorts transact 38340.0 shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) estimates and forecasts

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 58.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.55% of the shares at 13.35% float percentage. In total, 5.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 4.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with 45000.0 shares, or about 0.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd holds roughly 288.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1356.0