ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $8.25.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.54, to imply an increase of 10.47% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The VRAY share’s 52-week high remains $7.36, putting it -12.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.94. The company has a valuation of $959.22M, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VRAY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

After registering a 10.47% upside in the latest session, ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.72 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 10.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.37%, and -1.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.97%. Short interest in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw shorts transact 10.33 million shares and set a 9.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.41, implying a decrease of -2.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $8.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRAY has been trading -26.15% off suggested target high and 54.13% from its likely low.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ViewRay Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) shares are 45.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.85% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before jumping 10.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $14.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ViewRay Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

ViewRay Inc. insiders hold 2.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.18% of the shares at 98.07% float percentage. In total, 95.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fosun International Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.82 million shares (or 14.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 22.91 million shares, or about 14.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $99.64 million.

We also have Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund holds roughly 9.41 million shares. This is just over 5.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.0 million, or 3.71% of the shares, all valued at about 28.86 million.