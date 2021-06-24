UWM Holdings Corporation Class At $9.39: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s traded shares stood at 3.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.39, to imply an increase of 3.53% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The UWMC share’s 52-week high remains $14.38, putting it -53.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.25. The company has a valuation of $15.63B, with an average of 7.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UWMC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

After registering a 3.53% upside in the last session, UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.07 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 3.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.99%, and 13.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.48%. Short interest in UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) saw shorts transact 11.82 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.33, implying a decrease of -0.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.50 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UWMC has been trading -27.8% off suggested target high and 20.13% from its likely low.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $780.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $767.27 million.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation Class has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UWM Holdings Corporation Class has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 4.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

UWM Holdings Corporation Class insiders hold 12.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.94% of the shares at 27.47% float percentage. In total, 23.94% institutions holds shares in the company.