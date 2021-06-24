Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Jumped 63.37% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares stood at 3.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.81, to imply a decrease of -0.71% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The UEC share’s 52-week high remains $3.67, putting it -30.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $671.28M, with an average of 7.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

After registering a -0.71% downside in the last session, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.17 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.19%, and -6.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.66%. Short interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) saw shorts transact 16.68 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.38, implying an increase of 35.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.90 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UEC has been trading -77.94% off suggested target high and -38.79% from its likely low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uranium Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are 63.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.50% against 21.20%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uranium Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp. insiders hold 1.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.97% of the shares at 34.65% float percentage. In total, 33.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.88 million shares (or 8.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.0 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.12 million shares, or about 6.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40.37 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 19.31 million shares. This is just over 8.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.68 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 17.78 million.