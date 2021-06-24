Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s traded shares stood at 0.98 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.48, to imply an increase of 2.90% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The TLSA share’s 52-week high remains $12.17, putting it -390.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $224.97M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 418.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TLSA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

After registering a 2.90% upside in the latest session, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.83 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.26%, and 4.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.31%. Short interest in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.75, implying an increase of 68.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.50 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLSA has been trading -222.58% off suggested target high and -202.42% from its likely low.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

TLSA Dividends

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.25% of the shares at 13.25% float percentage. In total, 13.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 58.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.21 million shares, or about 41.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.57 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 34.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 54218.0, or 10.74% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.