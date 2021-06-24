This Is A Time To Invest In OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s traded shares stood at 1.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.49, to imply an increase of 2.89% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The OSW share’s 52-week high remains $12.52, putting it -19.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.43. The company has a valuation of $764.80M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 315.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OSW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) trade information

After registering a 2.89% upside in the latest session, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.47 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.82%, and -6.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.59%. Short interest in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) saw shorts transact 5.89 million shares and set a 17.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 12.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSW has been trading -33.46% off suggested target high and 4.67% from its likely low.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares are 16.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 35.96% against 36.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.90% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $998k and $2.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 543.30% before jumping 1,138.80% in the following quarter.

OSW Dividends

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s Major holders

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited insiders hold 41.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.96% of the shares at 158.52% float percentage. In total, 91.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.67 million shares (or 13.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 6.03 million shares, or about 8.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $64.18 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund, Inc. (USA) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 3.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 16.13 million.