The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Recovered 49.47% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 6.86% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.00, to imply an increase of 3.43% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The LEV share’s 52-week high remains $35.25, putting it -85.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.60, with an average of 1.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

After registering a 3.43% upside in the last session, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.44 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.06%, and -3.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.86%. Short interest in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) saw shorts transact 3.49 million shares and set a 2.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.48, implying an increase of 15.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEV has been trading -36.84% off suggested target high and -5.26% from its likely low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Lion Electric Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

The Lion Electric Company insiders hold 49.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.23% of the shares at 6.43% float percentage. In total, 3.23% institutions holds shares in the company.