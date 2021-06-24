Stock Of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Dropped By -4.72 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $94.59, to imply a decrease of -0.07% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CSX share’s 52-week high remains $104.87, putting it -10.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.37. The company has a valuation of $72.83B, with an average of 3.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CSX Corporation (CSX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CSX a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.09.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

After registering a -0.07% downside in the last session, CSX Corporation (CSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 96.38 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.64%, and -4.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.31%. Short interest in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) saw shorts transact 5.51 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $106.00, implying an increase of 10.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62.00 and $118.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSX has been trading -24.75% off suggested target high and 34.45% from its likely low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CSX Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CSX Corporation (CSX) shares are 5.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.36% against 19.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.70% this quarter before jumping 19.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $2.92 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.96 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.29% annually.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CSX Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.45%.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

CSX Corporation insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.12% of the shares at 76.23% float percentage. In total, 76.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 67.81 million shares (or 8.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.54 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 62.09 million shares, or about 8.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.99 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CSX Corporation (CSX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 29.29 million shares. This is just over 3.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.82 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.5 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 2.07 billion.