Should Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Rally After -336.89% Drop From High?

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s traded shares stood at 5.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply a decrease of -6.36% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The HSTO share’s 52-week high remains $4.50, putting it -336.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $44.83M, with an average of 3.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Histogen Inc. (HSTO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HSTO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

After registering a -6.36% downside in the last session, Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -6.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.98%, and 4.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.88%. Short interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 74.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HSTO has been trading -288.35% off suggested target high and -288.35% from its likely low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 15.00% this quarter before jumping 79.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -79.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -133.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.00% annually.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Histogen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Histogen Inc. insiders hold 7.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.02% of the shares at 4.33% float percentage. In total, 4.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.86 million shares (or 2.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.17 million shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 87394.0 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 81107.0, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.