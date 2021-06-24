Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.49, to imply an increase of 5.92% or $1.76 in intraday trading. The SHLS share’s 52-week high remains $44.04, putting it -39.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.94. The company has a valuation of $5.25B, with an average of 2.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

After registering a 5.92% upside in the last session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.22 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 5.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.84%, and 22.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.65%. Short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw shorts transact 6.46 million shares and set a 4.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.00, implying an increase of 21.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHLS has been trading -52.43% off suggested target high and 1.56% from its likely low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shoals Technologies Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $58.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.4 million.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.60% of the shares at 90.04% float percentage. In total, 89.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.8 million shares (or 12.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $410.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.47 million shares, or about 11.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $364.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.41 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 83.74 million.