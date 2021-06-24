Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) -108.82% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s traded shares stood at 2.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.55, to imply a decrease of -11.24% or -$2.73 in intraday trading. The SCR share’s 52-week high remains $45.00, putting it -108.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.03. The company has a valuation of $1.08B, with an average of 1.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 596.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

After registering a -11.24% downside in the last session, Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.36 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -11.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.33%, and 41.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 80.44%. Short interest in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.61, implying an increase of 45.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.75 and $52.48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCR has been trading -143.53% off suggested target high and 22.27% from its likely low.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Score Media and Gaming Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) shares are 105.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,075.00% against 31.80%.

SCR Dividends

Score Media and Gaming Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

Score Media and Gaming Inc. insiders hold 26.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.48% of the shares at 31.93% float percentage. In total, 23.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.51 million shares (or 2.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 0.89 million shares, or about 1.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.96 million.

We also have Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF holds roughly 0.56 million shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 7.49 million.